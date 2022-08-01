Hearing including New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara delayed again

John Sigler

Saints Wire

Alvin Kamara was at New Orleans Saints training camp Monday while attorneys representing him and three other defendants requested a 60-day delay in Las Vegas court for a hearing in a battery case, according to 8 News' David Charns.

The delay was granted, according to court records.

It’s the second time the case has been pushed back. The original hearing was scheduled for April, but the defense requested more time to review their case, delaying it until August. Kamara was arrested at the Pro Bowl in February after being accused of being one of multiple people to injure someone outside a Las Vegas nightclub.

With the request granted, Kamara’s next court date is scheduled for either late September or early October — well past the start of the 2022 regular season.

The NFL won’t hand down any disciplinary action until after the legal proceedings are complete.

The Saints kick off their season against the Atlanta Falcons Sept. 11 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.