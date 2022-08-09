Dennis Allen says Jameis Winston is 'day to day' with sprained right foot

John Sigler

Saints Wire

Here’s the latest word on Jameis Winston. New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Tuesday that Winston is managing a sprained right foot, and confirmed that the quarterback will not suit up for Saturday’s preseason game with the Houston Texans.

Winston left the field early during Monday’s practice session after what Allen identified as an injury mid-rollout to pass.

Allen specified that Winston is considered “day to day,” with this injury and that, “We don’t feel like it’s anything significant.”

Winston suffered a torn ACL in his left leg last season, so these injuries are not related. And it doesn’t sound like Winston will be out of action for very long, so it’s unlikely the Saints bring in another passer for camp. Andy Dalton and Ian Book could use the reps anyway and splitting them half-and-half in the Texans exhibition game makes a lot of sense.

So we’ll take the positivity. Allen isn’t expressing any undue concern about Winston’s status, though the passer wasn’t spotted at training camp practice on Tuesday. If Winston is still inactive this time next week, maybe then we’ll have something to worry about. In the meantime — it’s Red Rifle time for Dalton and the Saints offense.