Report: 'More and more unlikely' Alvin Kamara will be suspended in 2022

John Sigler

Saints Wire

What’s the latest on Alvin Kamara? The New Orleans Saints running back hasn’t appeared in court since his arrest in Las Vegas early this year, having been charged with beating a man outside a nightclub. His legal representation won another delay in hearings back on Aug. 1, setting his next court date for Sept. 29 — days before the Week 4 kickoff with the Minnesota Vikings in London, when Kamara will presumably be overseas.

The NFL won’t issue any discipline until the legal process plays out, and it’s unlikely a resolution will be reached at this Sept. 29 meeting that would prompt the league to hand down a suspension. If things keep moving two months at a time, odds are Kamara won’t miss any playing time during this season. That’s what ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday during an appearance on ESPN Fantasy Field Pass.

“I think the league is going to be looking into this, but it is going to be a little while, it seems, before this legal case is settled,” Schefter said while projecting Kamara's fantasy success. “... There’s a real chance that the status of that case is not going to effect his availability this season.

"Now at some point in time, depending on what the investigation shows, yes, he could be disciplined. But in terms of this season, it looks more and more unlikely that it’s going to be this season. His attorneys keep pushing out the case, it keeps being pushed back. And by the time that there's resolution to it, this season may well be underway, and Alvin Kamara may be on the field for the majority if not all of this season.”

As Schefter suggested, the league will eventually conduct its own investigation, and Kamara is expected to miss six games due to the violent nature of the accusations. But it would be surprising to see him suspended during the 2022 season given how slowly legal proceedings are carrying out. Things could change unexpectedly, but it’s looking like this situation will continue to drag on into 2023.