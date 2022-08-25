Daily Sports Smile: Jameis Winston wobbles through running back drill

Jameis Winston isn't afraid to try something new. At least in practice.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback went through drills with the running backs in practice last week, including going through a series of blocking dummies.

In a clip shared by FanDuel on Monday, two running backs jet through the maze of defenders. Then came Winston in his bright red jersey, which signaled for real-life defenders not to touch him. The stuffed ones don't know any better and sent the former Florida State standout stumbling to his right and then hobbling to his left as he ran out of the defense-training contraption.

The original video, posted by a highlight account called Sports Mic'd Up, featured someone in the background cracking up at the awkward moment. You can't help but laugh along.

The running game isn't completely foreign to Winston, who rushed 32 times for 166 yards and a touchdown last season.

Winston's not the only player who's been trying his hand at multiple positions, although teammates like tight end Taysom Hill and wide receiver Kirk Merritt have roles a little more dependent on their versatility. Their trials are more about functionality than fun and games.

Winston missed the Saints' last preseason game with a foot sprain, but head coach Dennis Allen said, "We don’t feel like it’s anything significant."

The Saints start their regular season Sept. 11 at the Atlanta Falcons.