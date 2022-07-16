Giants fan Sam Prince to be featured on ESPN's 'My Wish' series

Serena Burks

Everyone loves a feel-good story. Military personnel reuniting with family after deployments. Seeing a random act of kindness in the grocery parking lot. Watching stories of inspirational people who have overcome more than most people could ever dream of.

Athletes and sports franchises around the world participate in bringing special moments to people enduring life-altering health conditions, and the New York Giants are no different.

This past April, Sam Prince had his wish granted by the Make-A-Wish Foundation and announced the Giants’ first pick in the 2022 NFL draft. He and Kayvon Thibodeaux shared a moment that went viral, for Sam’s excitement and love of the Giants could not be contained in that moment.

Now, we get to see Sam’s journey in more detail as his story is being included in ESPN’s My Wish Series.

Sam is a 19-year-old from North Caldwell, NJ. He had a heart transplant 11 years ago and has dubbed himself the “Ultimate Giants Fan.” His story, which includes appearances from Eli Manning and Roger Goodell, is set to air this Sunday, July 17th, and is also this weekend’s SC Featured story.

Make-A-Wish exists to help people like Sam who have life-threatening, terminal or life-altering diagnoses. Their goal is to bring joy, light and hope to those who are suffering.

The Walt Disney Company (along with its subsidiaries and affiliates) has worked with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to grant 145,000 wishes worldwide.