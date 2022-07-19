Should the New York Giants trade for QB Jimmy Garoppolo? These NFL people think so

The New York Giants appear set at quarterback with Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor and Davis Webb, but there seem to be growing calls for them to acquire San Francisco 49ers quarterbackJimmy Garoppolo.

Late last week, former Giants quarterback David Carr brought up the topic and suggested it’s “very possible” the Giants aim to acquire Jimmy G from the San Francisco 49ers. However, he cautioned that such a decision should not come until the team is able to confirm Garoppolo’s health.

“I initially thought Brian (Daboll) would make a move for Mitchell Trubisky when he was available because you don’t necessarily know what you have in Daniel Jones,” Carr said in a video published by the NFL. “Now with Jimmy, I think the issue is his shoulder. No one really knows. I think what teams are going to do is wait until the first or second preseason game — if Jimmy gets in for San Francisco — and just kind of see. Like, does he look healthy? And then I think that’s when you might see the Giants make a move.

“Jimmy G can win some games for somebody. He absolutely still can play at a high level — he won a lot of games in San Francisco. I think the only issue is just his health. If he’s healthy, then very possibly the Giants can make a move.”

Carr’s comments sparked an interesting debate but were ultimately dismissed by most of Giants Nation. After all, the team has precious little cap space available and no desire to trade much-needed draft assets as they continue their latest rebuild.

But, as it turns out, Carr isn’t alone in his thinking.

Former New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum, who co-founded The 33rd Team, also believes the Giants should make a move for Garoppolo. In fact, he made the suggestion prior to Carr.

"The Giants strike me as another team that could, or should, pursue Garoppolo," Tannenbaum wrote. "The team did not pick up current starter Daniel Jones’ fifth-year option, and he is set to hit the open market next March. Bringing in Garoppolo would make sense in a way because they do not seem to have a contingency plan. And as such the mid-round conditional pick cost for Garoppolo might be worthwhile. The Giants have a variety of receiving weapons and one of the most talented running backs in the league. They also recently added Kayvon Thibodeaux to a young and budding defense. Garoppolo may fit their competitive timeline more comfortably as the Giants wade through a weak NFC East. If the Giants feel that bringing in a veteran bridge quarterback such as Garoppolo to shepherd a future draft pick into his starting role is worthwhile, they may try to pounce at the opportunity to acquire Garoppolo a year early."

Bill Barnwell also previously looked at a potential Giants-49ers trade involving Garoppolo, so this does have some legs in the media world. But if you were to ask one of Jimmy G’s former teammates, they might suggest the Giants stay away from him.

“We lost two games (in 2016),” Martellus Bennett told TMZ Sports of that season with the Patriots. “One of them is because Jimmy Garoppolo was being a (expletive). He quit before us on the last — decided not to play right before the game.

“So, we went out there, Jacoby (Brissett) came out and played with a (expletive)-up thumb. Played his heart out. But, Jimmy was just being a [expletive] about it all. . . You can’t win with a (expletive) for a quarterback.”

Something tells me this isn’t the last we’ll hear about the Giants and how they should trade for Garoppolo.