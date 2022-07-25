Giants' Joe Schoen, Brian Daboll 'on the same page'

Dan Benton

There’s no certainty in the NFL, especially when it comes to general manager and head coach pairings. If the two aren’t familiar with each other, it has as much bust potential as it has boom potential.

Luckily for New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen, he was already intimately familiar with head coach Brian Daboll. They worked together in Miami where Schoen was the player personnel director and Daboll was the offensive coordinator — and then in Buffalo where Schoen was the assistant general manager and Daboll held the same position as with the Dolphins.

That’s saved the duo quite a bit of time that would have otherwise been spent familiarizing themselves with each other.

“A lot of the GMs I’ve talked to, I asked them, ‘How was that when you did not know this guy at all, you’d never worked with him,'” Schoen told the New York Post, “and they were like, ‘Yeah, the courting process.’ Some of the GMs I talked to are still going through it.”

Schoen and Daboll are both in their first year with the Giants after being hired in January. They whizzed right by the “courting process” and immediately got to work constructing a free agency approach and 2022 NFL draft plans. After those two hurdles, it was onto training camp preparation.

The entire time, they’ve been on the same page.

“When the combine was coming up, we would have probably had to spend an hour in a meeting talking about, ‘Here’s how the process is going to be, how we’re going to interview guys, here’s how draft meetings are going to go,'” Schoen said. “Training camp’s approaching, how are we gonna do things? What I’ve learned having worked with Daboll, ‘Hey are we gonna do this the way we did it in Buffalo? Are we gonna do it how we did it in Miami?’ And there’s a lot of synergy there, we’re on the same page with a lot of that stuff. That part’s been easy.”

Both Schoen and Daboll know there are going to be a few bumps in the road. After all, Schoen is a first-time general manager and Daboll is a first-time head coach. But at the end of the day, they’ve got each other’s back and that makes things a bit less stressful as the Giants seek to have their first winning season in five years.

“There’s issues that arise on a daily basis that you just can’t plan for and it’s good having a guy like Daboll that I can rely on and we’re in synch," Schoen said. "There’s a lot of synergy between the two staffs that we come together, we talk about whatever the issues are and then figure out what the best path is to solve the problem, if it’s a problem or whatever it may be."