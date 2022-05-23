The 5 biggest Jets storylines entering OTAs

Tyler Calvaruso

Jets Wire

The excitement of free agency and the 2022 NFL draft — both of which the Jets used to drastically upgrade their roster — are over, but the offseason isn’t.

Now, it’s time for OTAs.

The Jets begin OTAs on Monday and there are plenty of compelling storylines surrounding the return of team activity in Florham Park. New York’s depth chart and 53-man roster won’t be set after OTAs, but Robert Saleh will have a close eye on his personnel to formulate a preliminary pecking order and training camp roster for July.

Here are five storylines to keep an eye on as the Jets go through OTAs.

Mekhi Becton's health

Becton’s health has been the talk of the offseason. The mammoth tackle missed all but one game in 2021 after enduring injuries as a rookie. The Jets need Becton healthy to maximize the quality of Zach Wilson’s protection. OTAs will provide a nice look at how Becton is feeling with training camp inching closer.

George Fant's place on the offensive line

It remains to be seen where exactly Fant will line up on New York’s offensive line in 2022. He fared well at left tackle last season in place of Becton and could stick on Wilson’s blindside. The Jets might not want to move Becton off his natural position, though, which creates a dynamic to watch as OTAs begin and the offseason progresses. Fant has made it clear that he prefers the left side.

Year 2 begins for Zach Wilson

OTAs will give the Jets a good look at the progress Wilson has made so far this offseason. Gang Green’s prized passer took steps in the right direction at the end of his rookie year. New York is counting on him to build on that with a now-loaded stable of weapons at his disposal.

Jobs on the line

OTAs will spell the end for some of the players currently on the Jets’ 90-man roster and could go a long way in determining the depth chart entering training camp. While Becton, Fant and others jostle at their respective positions, the likes of Ashtyn Davis, Ty Johnson, Denzel Mims and Nathan Shepherd will be looking to improve their standing. OTAs aren’t as cutthroat as the preseason, but a mistake or two could lead to one of New York’s bubble players receiving a pink slip.

Rookies and new arrivals take the field

Joe Douglas’ impressive free-agent class will arrive at One Jets Drive ready to suit up in Gotham Green for the first time. His 2022 draft class, meanwhile, will return to continue making positive impressions after a few days of rookie minicamp earlier in the month.