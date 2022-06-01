Jets QB Zach Wilson praises rookie WR Garrett Wilson: 'Dude's a sponge'

Tyler Greenawalt

Jets Wire

Zach Wilson is already a big fan of one of his newest offensive weapons.

The Jets quarterback is already praising 10th overall pick Garrett Wilson. The receiver’s approach has impressed the signal-caller after a few days of organized team activities.

“The dude’s a sponge,” the quarterback said after a recent team workout. “He’s soaking it up, he’s learning a bunch.”

Zach acknowledged the learning curve that the rookie receiver will undertake and pointed out how hard it can be for some. But in his young wideout, he already sees a player who can pick things up fast and use his immense talent to his advantage early on.

“With being a rookie – just like me last year – you can’t really show exactly what you got until you can line up correctly and be confident in what you’re doing,” he said. “He’s going through that learning stage still, but he’s a quick learner. You can see the talent jump off the page; he’s a really good player.”

More:New York Jets QB Zach Wilson explains why he's looking 'beefy' heading into second season

The Jets need their newest Wilson to play a big role in an offense that suddenly has a lot of mouths to feed. The rookie joins a group that includes Corey Davis, Elijah Moore Braxton Berrios, Tyler Conklin, C.J. Uzomah and fellow draftee Jeremy Ruckert. Running backs Michael Carter, Tevin Coleman and rookie Breece Hall should also play a large role.

Where Garrett Wilson fits into that group as a receiver remains to be seen, but Wilson the quarterback believes his youngest weapon has the ability to make an impact on the Jets this year.

“He definitely has the skills, the toolset and definitely the mindset to be great,” he said.