Daily Sports Smile: Jets' Elijah Moore and Michael Carter are the epitome of friendship

Top Gun's Goose and Maverick. Top Boys' Dushane and Sully. Lion King's Timon and Pumbaa. Stranger Things' Will and Mike.

Now, add Elijah Moore and Michael Carter to the list of iconic friendship duos that capture our hearts.

The New York Jets have chronicled the pair's antics on their Twitter and it's so much fun. A post Monday showed Carter pretending to interview Moore, asking him to show what his first touchdown celebration will be next season. Other posts show how they dance together, attended a New York Rangers playoff game together and how Carter even called Moore his spirit animal.

If that's not true friendship, what is?

They also showcase their friendship on their own social media, where they share praise for their teammates and laugh at each other's comedy.

Both the wide receiver and running back were selected by the Jets in the 2021 draft, out of Mississippi and North Carolina, respectively. Joining the NFL together was surely a bonding experience.

They both made an impact on offense in their rookie seasons. Moore scored five receiving touchdowns in 11 appearances. Carter saw the end zone four times and had 639 rushing yards in 14 games, 11 of which he started.

"I'm knocking on wood on this one, I hope to God I don't jinx this, but we've been healthy on offense," Jets head coach Robert Saleh said in November of the offense in a season plagued by injuries. "And because of it, we've been able to stack up a lot of good days and we've been getting a lot better."

The Jets finished 4-13 last year, and have a lot of turning around to do. Maybe embracing good friendships filled with laughs is exactly what they need.