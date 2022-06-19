Jets' George Fant sends cryptic tweet regarding Minkah Fitzpatrick's deal

Nick Wojton

Jets Wire

George Fant is going to be a fascinating storyline to watch going forward.

The New York Jets’ starting tackle had a solid 2021 season. He kicked from right tackle to the left side after Mekhi Becton’s injury and was a steady presence.

Fant, 29, is already looking to cash in.

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed one of their top players, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, to a contract extension. The news hit Twitter, and Fant used his own account on the site to make his feelings known.

Responding to a message about Fitzpatrick’s deal, Fant replied: “Must be nice.”

Not exactly what someone happy would say:

Fant is entering the final year of a three-year contract he signed in New York. In April, Fant indicated his representatives and the team have had “some conversations” about an extension. It has yet to happen.

One potential holding up point might be Fant’s position moving forward. Fant had a career year on the left side but Becton is returning in 2022. Who will play where between the two?

According to Pro Football Focus, Fant recorded a 71.1 mark last season with the Jets. That’s a solid grade from the football analytics outlet. In 15 starts, he only allowed one sack.