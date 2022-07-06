Jets' Breece Hall named best rookie RB ahead of 2022

Nick Wojton

Jets Wire

Breece Hall was not selected by the New York Jets until the second round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Despite that, he was still the first rusher picked at the event.

CBS Sports says that was for good reason. The outlet ranked their top-five rookie rushers for the 2022 season. Hall led the way, taking the top spot.

Following Hall’s work this spring during OTAs and minicamp, he was quickly viewed as the team’s top running back according to reports. Michael Carter could factor in, but Hall should have a clear path toward taking big-time snaps as a rookie.

Here’s what CBS Sports wrote on Hall:

"Hall has the complete, feature-back skill set. No doubting that. It was clear to see over the past three years at Iowa State, when he averaged over 1,300 yards at right around 5.5 yards per tote. He’s decisive, runs with quality vision, has requisite elusiveness for a bigger, thicker back, and possesses low-key impressive long speed. Hall had 22 runs of 15-plus yards in 2022, the seventh-most in the draft class.

"In New York, Hall will assume No. 1 back duties from the jump. The Jets offensive line isn’t a congealed, top-end unit yet, but it’s on the rise. The guard situation — Laken Tomlinson and promising second-year pro Alijah Vera-Tucker — will be on the move often, plowing lanes for Hall between the tackles and on outside pitches. On what should be an improved offense altogether, Hall will be the most productive rookie runner."