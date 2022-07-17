Zach Wilson met Wayne Gretzky at a workout with teammates in Idaho

Cameron DaSilva

Zach Wilson was training and bonding with teammates in Idaho recently as the New York Jets get ready for training camp to open later this month. And while working out up there, Wilson came across one of the greatest athletes of all time.

Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky shared a photo of himself and Wilson on Instagram last week, saying how great it was to meet the quarterback and watch him practice with his teammates. Gretzky called him “a great young man” and wished the Jets luck this upcoming season. There's a photo of the two of them and also a group shot.

Wilson enters Year 2 with high expectations, and he’s obviously not taking this season lightly. He’s been working out all offseason and it’s great to see him training with his teammates away from the facility before camp starts.

Hopefully that will lead to some more chemistry with his receivers, and perhaps Gretzky shared some words of wisdom with the young quarterback.