Quincy Williams fined for hit on Jalen Hurts

Billy Riccette

Jets Wire

New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams was fined for his hit on Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts during their preseason game last Friday.

The late hit on Hurts as he was running out of bounds will cost Williams $10,609, reports NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Hurts was ok after the hit and eventually led the Eagles to a touchdown on that opening drive, his only action of the night.

The play drew criticism from many, including Jets head coach Robert Saleh. After the game, he said he did not approve of the hit, calling it “egregiously awful."

“I talked to Quincy after the game. Egregiously awful from Quincy, and he knows that, he knows better,” Saleh said.

For his part, Williams expressed remorse and said he will play with more awareness in the future.

"I should've slowed down," he said, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini. "It was dumb on me. That was really it. It was like one of those learning moments. Just let up. I wasn't paying attention to where the sideline was."