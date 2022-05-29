Eagles to hire former Steelers executive Brandon Hunt to a front office role

Glenn Erby

Eagles Wire

The Eagles are set to add another talented staffer to the front office, as Geoff Mosher is reporting that Brandon Hunt is leaving the Steelers to join Howie Roseman’s staff.

Hunt is a homegrown talent for the Steelers and a Pittsburgh native who attended IUP and had been learning on the job under Kevin Colbert for almost 15-years.

Hunt officially joined Pittsburgh’s scouting department in 2010, before being named the pro scouting coordinator for Houston after Doug Whaley was hired as the general manager of the Buffalo Bills.

The move is essentially a trade of front office personnel, with Andy Weidl heading to the Steelers as the assistant GM to Omar Khan.