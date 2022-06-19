The Eagles unveiled a new modern wordmark and Philly fans absolutely hate it

Mary Clarke

For The Win

The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to go into the 2022 NFL season with a fresh coat of paint.

After a few middling-to-bad years in the NFC East, the Eagles had a phenomenal offseason, from drafting defensive lineman Jordan Davis to re-signing Jason Kelce and adding wide receiver A.J. Brown to the mix too. Things are looking up for this Eagles squad on paper as the days dwindle by until the start of the season.

However, the Eagles have also updated their watermark alongside their roster, going for a more modern, refreshed look and retiring the arched typeface we are all familiar with by now.

That is… certainly a choice! Instead of the more three dimensional look, the Eagles have now opted for a flat, purely white watermark. And while it’s not replacing their primary eagle head logo, it’s still a major disappointment overall.

And Philadelphia fans, rational as they always are, reacted exactly how you’d expect from this fanbase. Spoiler alert: they hate it!