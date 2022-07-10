New teammates Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown work out together ahead of Philadelphia Eagles' training camp

The team that works out in the rain together, wins together. Or at least that's what members of the Philadelphia Eagles hope.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receiver DeVonta Smith and newcomer A.J. Brown held their own workout recently on a rainy day. Smith shared photos on Instagram over the weekend of the trio doing exercises and running up a hill. Photographer Denis Kennedy, who is a Philadelphia-based professional, also made a post showing scenes of the session in a weight room. He tagged a non-specific location called "The Barn."

"I can’t say much, but what I will say is — if it’s not obvious enough in the photos — these guys are working hard," Kennedy told to USA TODAY Sports+. "And I can’t wait for everyone else to see how hard they worked come Sundays this fall."

Smith didn't offer much information with his post, which was only accompanied by a caption featuring a single ellipses.

Brown commented, "Loading" with a battery emoji.

In the photos, Hurts wore a jacket that seemed to exemplify the mantra of the day: "In life, there are those who make excuses and those who get it done. We only live once — Get it done."

Philadelphia made waves during the 2022 NFL draft, trading for Brown. The wideout adds to Hurts' tool box while the quarterback prepares for a crucial third season. Hurts and the former Titans wide receiver have been friends since high school when they were both recruited by the University of Alabama. The quarterback became a member of the Crimson Tide while Brown chose to join Ole Miss.

"I’m going to go to bat for him every Sunday because he’s my friend," Brown said this spring after joining the team. "It’s a different mentality you bring when you’re playing for somebody that’s important to you. It’s not about yourself anymore. You’re playing for someone else. So, I’m going to go above and beyond for this team and for him."

Hurts also has a strong relationship with Smith as the pair spent two seasons together at Alabama before Hurts transferred to Oklahoma. Last season, Smith caught 64 receptions for 916 yards and five touchdowns.

The Eagles open training camp on July 26 and kick off the season September 11 at the Detroit Lions. They went 9-8 last year and made the playoffs as a Wild Card team, but lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round.

