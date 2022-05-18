Steelers to open Hall of Honor Museum in Heinz Field in 2022

Curt Popejoy

On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they would be opening a physical museum in Heinz Field to represent the team’s Hall of Honor. The plan is for the museum to open during the 2022 NFL season.

"We are extremely excited about the opening of the Steelers Hall of Honor Museum this Fall," Steelers President Art Rooney II said in a press release. "This will provide our fans the opportunity to not only learn more about the Hall of Honor inductees, but also about the history of the team with many great videos, pictures and displays that highlight great moments and players in Steelers history. We have the best fans in the world, and we know they will enjoy this interactive museum upon its opening later this Fall."

The Hall of Honor Museum will be open to fans year-round once it is unveiled.

The Hall of Honor, which was established in 2017, currently has 45 former players, coaches and other members of the Steelers organization. All the big names are there including Joe Greene, Terry Bradshaw, John Stallworth, Troy Polamalu, Chuck Noll and Bill Nunn. Few NFL franchises can boast the type of star power the Steelers have had over the decades so it’s wonderful the team is going to take this next step to recognize the greatest of the great.

