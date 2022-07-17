Steelers legend Rocky Bleier has the perfect solution to stadium name

Curt Popejoy

Steelers Wire

Steeler Nation is taking the team’s decision to change the name of the stadium from Heinz Field to Acrisure Stadium pretty hard. When it comes to the Pittsburgh Steelers and its fanbase, this group can be stubborn and sentimental.

Former Steelers running back Rocky Bleier was asked by CBS News Pittsburgh about the switch and offered up what might be the most logical and reasonable solution to please both sides.

From a business standpoint, Acrisure is paying a lot of money for the naming rights and so it has to be in the name. But Bleier suggests “Rooney Field” and then follow it up with whatever sponsorship the team has entered into and fans can just call it Rooney Field.

The name would pay tribute to legendary Steelers owner Art Rooney, of course, who purchased the team in 1933 and helped the NFL achieve national prevalence. The Steelers won their first Super Bowl in 1975 and won four in six years.

