Steelers sign DT Doug Costin to 1-year contract

Curt Popejoy

Steelers Wire

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they had signed former Jacksonville Jaguars and USFL defensive tackle Doug Costin to a one-year contract. Costin was one of five former USFL defensive linemen the Steelers brought in for tryouts.

Costin was born in West Chester, Pennsylvania. He played his college ball at Miami (Ohio), the alma mater of former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Costin spent time on the Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals before playing for the Birmingham Stallions in the new USFL this year.

At 6-foot-2 and 295 pounds, Costin projects as a nose tackle in the Steelers scheme. He should compete with guys like Khalil Davis and Carlos Davis for a spot on the roster.