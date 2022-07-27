Steelers place safety Minkah Fitzpatrick on non-football injury list

The Pittsburgh Steelers placed safety Minkah Fitzpatrick on the non-football injury list (NFI), coach Mike Tomlin said during media availability Tuesday.

Tomlin revealed Fitzpatrick fell off a bike while on vacation. The Steelers announced the safety injured his wrist.

"It'll create some short-term discomfort, but I don't expect it to be an issue on overall trajectory of his development," Tomlin said on the first day of training camp. "And his place within this group and stadium availability and things of that nature. It's just going to create some discomfort for him at the early stages of this."

The two-time Pro Bowler signed a new contract this offseason, worth $18.4 million per year, making him the highest-paid safety in the NFL. Fitzpatrick led the Steelers defense with 124 tackles last season.

The Steelers also placed defensive end Tyson Alualu on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list due to a swollen knee, the team announced Tuesday. Alualu isn't expected to miss extensive time, but the injury limits his participation in the short-term.

Tomlin said he was pleased with the first day of training camp, noting that everyone arrived "on time" and "appropriately conditioned."

"I think those two things, although minor, are significant in terms of people displaying their willingness to contribute to what it is that we're doing here," he said. "To develop individually and to develop collectively, to divide the labor and grow, it starts there. In order to get the train out of the station, some fundamental things, some base things have to happen. I like what I've seen from the group to this point in terms of their overall readiness."

The Steelers open the season Sept. 11 at the Cincinnati Bengals.