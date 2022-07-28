Steelers projection for 2022 season

Curt Popejoy

Steelers Wire

USA Today’s Nate Davis took on the daunting task of predicting the final record of all 32 NFL teams. You can check out his full predictions here (subscription only) but I know you're all here to talk about the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Davis has the Steelers preserving its non-losing season streak under head coach Mike Tomlin and barely missing the playoffs with a 9-8 record. Davis cites outside linebacker T.J. Watt and running back Najee Harris as the key reasons the team will remain relevant.

Harris was a workhorse last season with 1,200 rushing yards on 307 carries.

The first half of the season could be rough as Big Ben’s replacements — free agent Mitchell Trubisky and rookie Kenny Pickett — tries to settle in against five 2021 playoff teams before Halloween.

What do you think of Davis’ prediction and breakdown of the Steelers? Let us know if you think Pittsburgh keeps Tomlin’s streak alive.