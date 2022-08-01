Steelers' Chris Boswell becomes one of NFL's highest-paid kickers with contract extension

Curt Popejoy

Steelers Wire

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing kicker Chris Boswell to a four-year contract extension worth $20 million, according to ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter, This new contract makes Boswell the highest-paid kicker in the NFL, tied with Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker.

Boswell has been with the Steelers since 2015 and has worked his way into one of the best all-around kickers in the league. Boswell has only hit fewer than 90 percent of his kicks twice in his career. He’s been the Steelers most consistently scoring threat and a guy who has hit plenty of game-winners.

Boswell’s worst season came in 2018 when he played though an injury and terrible inconsistency, hitting only 65 percent of his kicks. 2021 marked Boswell’s best season in terms of field goals attempted and made with 40 and 36 respectively and 2020 was his most consistent season as he hit 95 percent of his field goal tries.