Minkah Fitzpatrick returns to Steelers practice

Pittsburgh Steelers star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick returned to training camp Monday. The two-time Pro Bowler practiced in pads with the rest of the team for the first time since he injured his wrist in a non-football related incident.

"I was fighting hard to get to be back," Fitzpatrick said Tuesday.

The former Alabama standout signed a contract extension worth $18.4 million per year in June, making him the highest-paid safety in the NFL. Fitzpatrick led the Steelers with 124 tackles last season.

He was placed on the non-football injury list at the end of July because he injured his wrist in a bicycle accident while on vacation. Tomlin said the injury was minor, only causing discomfort and not compromising his place on the Pittsburgh defense.

Reporters asked Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, what was it like to see Fitzpatrick make physical plays in his first practice back?

"We know Mink," Tomlin said Monday.

The Steelers open the 2022 season Sept. 11 at the Cincinnati Bengals.