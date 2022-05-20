49ers roster moves: TE Troy Fumagalli signs 1-year deal

Kyle Madson

The 49ers on Tuesday announced the addition of veteran tight end Troy Fumagalli, and the release of undrafted rookie Garrett Walston in a corresponding move.

Fumagalli was a fifth-round pick of the Broncos in 2018 and spent his rookie year on Injured Reserve. He returned to play 11 games in 2019 and posted six catches for 38 yards and one touchdown. In 2020 he spent time on the Texans practice squad before rejoining the Broncos, where he played in eight games and caught eight balls for 80 yards and one touchdown.

Last season Fumagalli signed with the Patriots, but spent the year on IR.

While he’s primarily been a blocking tight end in the NFL, he put up big receiving numbers in college at Wisconsin. In four years with the Badgers he posted 135 receptions, 1,627 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He’ll have a legitimate shot to make the 49ers’ roster if he proves to be an effective blocker since their depth at the position isn’t great.

Walston signed with San Francisco after the draft. He attended the University of North Carolina and hauled in 47 catches for 534 yards and five touchdowns across four seasons.