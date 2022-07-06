49ers' offense is one of NFL's most expensive ... for now

Kyle Madson

Niners Wire

The 49ers have one of the NFL’s most expensive offenses, but they could quickly have one of the cheapest.

Warren Sharp from Sharp Football Analysis broke down the most expensive and least expensive offenses in the NFL, and had San Francisco listed as the 10th most expensive offense in the league. They’re paying $111 million to that side of the ball as of early July.

That number could dip precipitously, though, if they’re able to unload all of Jimmy Garoppolo’s contract. Whether that happens via trade or release doesn’t matter. He’s carrying a $26.95 million cap hit this season. If San Francisco can get rid of that deal, it drops them into the bottom part of Sharp’s list.

Subtracting Garoppolo’s contract from that $111 million number puts San Francisco just over $84 million – the 28th least-expensive offense in the NFL. On the other hand, if they get Deebo Samuel’s extension done, that could inflate the number quite a bit depending on the structure.

This is one of the advantages of having a quarterback on a rookie deal. The 49ers’ offense will be relatively inexpensive without a massive QB deal buoying the number. However, having an expensive offense because the QB has earned a massive contract is something the 49ers would gladly take in the next couple seasons.