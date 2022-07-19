Deebo Samuel not among top 10 wide receivers in Madden 23 ratings, but he isn't concerned

Kyle Madson

Deebo Samuel’s historic 2022 season wasn’t enough to pump his rating in ‘Madden 23′ into the top 10 among wide receivers.

Despite Samuel’s 88 rating in this year’s edition of the game, the 49ers' first-team All-Pro wrote on Twitter he "doesn't ever trip" about Madden ratings.

There are some players listed ahead of the 49ers' first-team All-Pro that aren't a huge surprise. Others, however, remain a point of contention.

Here’s the top 10:

Davante Adams, 99 Cooper Kupp, 98 Tyreke Hill, 97 DeAndre Hopkins, 96 Stefon Diggs, 95 Justin Jefferson, 93 Mike Evans, 92 Terry McLaurin, 91 Keenan Allen, 91 Amari Cooper, 90

It can be argued — from a pure wide receiver perspective — that group might be more prototypical than Samuel. However, from a production and effectiveness standpoint, Samuel performed better than at least the last seven of those players in 2021.

Madden ratings are calculated by certain attributes at certain positions, but an exception has to be made for Samuel given his after-the-catch ability and effectiveness as a running back.

Another year like last year should see Samuel’s rating climb significantly, especially if he replicates his first half where he had 49 catches for 882 yards and four touchdowns in the first eight games.

Samuel is an elite receiver even if his Madden doesn’t reflect it yet.