Seahawks receivers D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett share support for women

Tim Weaver

Seahawks Wire

The Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade on Friday, a federal law that enabled women to get abortions legally. That is now left up to individual states, many of which are already adopting laws restricting that right.

The news brought on protests nationwide as well as widespread condemnation from professional sports teams and athletes, including a few Seahawks players. Here’s what receivers Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf shared.

The wisest man we know is former Seattle receiver Doug Baldwin, who shared some thoughts that coincide with his faith.

Earlier this week the Supreme Court also struck down a New York law that restricted concealed carry, making it easier for any U.S. citizen to carry a handgun.

However you feel about either issue, the court’s inconsistent enforcement of state’s rights that effectively strips the freedoms of some while expanding them for others is a very dangerous development for an already-divided nation.