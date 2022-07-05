Drew Lock gave shoutout to US Open Twitter 'intern' who used him to destroy Seahawks fan

New Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock didn’t deserve the stray he caught from the US Open Twitter account on Saturday. But he caught it nonetheless as a result of a fan trolling the entire tennis world by replying to a Wimbledon highlight with “Not a sport.”

Whoever runs the US Open account emphatically shut the thought down by using the sad state of the Seahawks quarterback room after trading Russell Wilson to make an example of the fan. And well, Lock caught the brunt of it.

But as it turns out, tennis is a sport, and Lock is a good sport too. He used the viral moment to shout out the “intern” who runs the account.

This was the initial tweet that set it off.

Based on the first US Open tweet, I’m not sure this is the smoke Lock wants. But good to see he’s having fun with it.