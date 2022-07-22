Seattle Seahawks celebrate Lumen Field 20th anniversary with 'fanovations'

Lumen Field expands its features with updated video boards, new concession areas and fan amenities.

Cityside Bars bring unique twist to fan experience.

Competition breeds excellence. More renovations are expected in the near future.

The Seattle Seahawks value their fanbase, fondly known as the 12th man, like few in the sports world. On Wednesday, to thank them for their support (and maybe just upgrade their facilities), the team revealed plans for "fanovations" to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Lumen Field.

The renovations include larger video boards, new concession areas and the introduction of Cityside Bars — 83 feet of drink rail space for fans to commune outside of their seats.

Lumen Park is also home to Major League Soccer's Seattle Sounders and was selected as a host for the 2026 World Cup. This, along with fan feedback, is a reason Seahawks president Chuck Arnold said he need to keep it one of the elite destinations in the sports world.

"Having our stadium chosen to host World Cup matches is a compliment to how well we've kept that facility in world class condition," Arnold said in a statement. "To do that though, we need to continue to have a sharp eye on maintenance and modernization. We've done a good job about it, but we have to continue to work hard at that. So there's a lot of new improvements you'll see over the next three years that modernize the building."

More to come

The enhancements will continue beyond this season. The team also plans to make new hospitality areas and improve existing ones.

Arnold also cited competition within the city as reason to step up his game.

"Our fans travel around the country, they get a chance to see other facilities, and even in our own hometown, we have Climate Pledge, which is an amazing new arena, we have T-Mobile Park, which is one of the most beautiful ballparks in the country," he said. "We want to continue to be one of the most beautiful and fan-engaging facilities in sports, and be a marquee venue nationally."

Under the leadership of former owner Paul Allen, Lumen Field opened in 2002 as Seahawks Stadium on the site of the former Seattle Mariners' Kingdome. The first game played there was a preseason match against the Indianapolis Colts. The Seahawks lost not only the game, but also their starting quarterback, Trent Dilfer. This gave the job back to Matt Hasselbeck, who become a Pro Bowler a year later.

The venue has undergone several name changes in its two decades, including Qwest Field and CenturyLink Field before being christened Lumen Field in 2020.

The Seahawks host the Chicago Bears Aug. 18 for their first home preseason game of the 2022 season.