Seahawks activate OLB Tyreke Smith from PUP list, sign former Florida DT

Tim Weaver

Seahawks Wire

The Seattle Seahawks announced a pair of roster moves Monday, two hours before they were set to begin another training camp practice.

First, the team has activated rookie outside linebacker Tyreke Smith from the PUP list. Smith played his college ball at Ohio State, totaling seven sacks and 11 tackles for a loss in 41 games. Seattle selected him in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL draft. The nature of Smith’s injury has not been disclosed by the team as of yet.

The Seahawks also signed defensive tackle Antonio Valentino, who spent his 2021 season at Florida after four years at Penn State. Valentino went undrafted after his senior season and joined the New York Giants as an UDFA but was waived in May. Valentino will have his work cut out for him to make the initial 53-man roster. Seattle’s interior rotation is stacked and there’s not much room below Al Woods, Poona Ford and Shelby Harris.