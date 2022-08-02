DK Metcalf and Darrell Taylor scuffle at Seahawks practice

Tim Weaver

Seahawks Wire

The Seattle Seahawks are starting the month of August on some shaky ground. Their franchise QB is gone. Their legendary middle linebacker is playing for a division rival, their star strong safety is injured again and their head coach is working from home after testing positive for COVID-19.

For an encore, two of their most-important young players got into a tiff at training camp Monday. Watch wideout DK Metcalf and EDGE Darrell Taylor jaw and then scuffle at practice.

The Seahawks aren't the only team who have seen a dust up during training camp so far. The Buffalo Bills saw some heat when quarterback Josh Allen and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips got into it over the weekend.

Last week, Metcalf signed a three-year, $72 million extension with the Seahawks. He has a $30 million signing bonus, which is the highest ever for a receiver.