WATCH: Ryan Jensen closes out Bucs minicamp in style

Luke Easterling

Bucs Wire

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wrapped up their three-day mandatory minicamp Thursday, but not before Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen showed off his versatility and hand-eye coordination with an epic send-off.

As the players gathered toward the end of the final practice, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles informed the team that if Jensen could catch a punt, they would skip the final “blitz” period and wrap up camp.

Jensen delivered, and sent his teammates home a little early, with smiles on their faces.