Tom Brady endorses Pusha T's 'It's Almost Dry' for album of the year

While Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement Tuesday, former teammate Tom Brady seems as motivated as ever for his 23rd season. And he's listening to Pusha T's new album while he prepares for his return.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion shared a video of him running to "Dreamin of the Past," a song produced by rapper Ye — formerly known as Kanye West — from the new Pusha T album "It's Almost Dry." The clip is an advertisement for the athletic wear collection of the quarterback's clothing company, Brady Brand, which will add to his recent underwear line.

Brady, 44, retired himself earlier this year before making a comeback 40 days later. Now, he's focused on expanding his off-field ventures while preparing for yet another NFL season.

"You guys know I have 1,124 career rushing yards right? No accident," Brady tweeted with the advertisement for his expanding enterprise.

WATCH:Quarterback Tom Brady pokes fun at his brief retirement from NFL in new ads

Pusha T saw the future Hall of Fame quarterback listening to his music and showed his appreciation by responding: "Wow, (Tom Brady) really listening to the rap album of the year!!!"

Brady took it a step further by declaring it "Album of the year!"

This was not the first time Pusha T and Brady interacted. Pusha T included a line about Brady in the song "Infrared" on his 2018 album "Daytona," which was nominated for Best Rap Album at the Grammys. The quarterback is friends with others in the hip-hop community and tossed a football with Ye's son Saint last fall.

A rap album has not won Album of the Year at the Grammys since Outkast took home the prize for its 2003 album "Speakerboxx/The Love Below." The only other rap album to receive the honor was Lauryn Hill's 1998 LP "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill."

Maybe Brady's endorsement will help Pusha T become the third.

LEVEL UP:A Denver Broncos custom playlist for their new-look NFL squad