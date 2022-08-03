Tom Brady wished ‘happy 100th birthday’ with super realistic goat cake

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette had the perfect gift for Tom Brady's 45th birthday.

Fournette, 27, brought a special 'GOAT' cake to the Bucs training facility Tuesday. The life-like three-dimensional cake was in the shape of a goat's head because Fournette is among those who consider Brady the "Greatest Of All Time."

The note that accompanied the cake was the cherry on top, wishing Brady a happy 100th birthday.

"Happy early bday to my old head," Fournette wrote on Twitter with a picture of the masterpiece for his quarterback, whose actual birthday was Wednesday.

Local bakery, The Cake Girl, created the tasty treat, consisting of vanilla cake with fondant and buttercream icing.

"He literally just said, 'I want a goat cake,' and I said, 'An actual 3D goat?'" Kristina Lavallee of The Cake Girl told ESPN. "At first, I was like, 'What? For Tom?' No, no way."

It took four hours for her team to make the epic confection.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion has a strict diet and doesn't eat sugar, but Fournette got him the cake anyway.

The quarterback and Fournette won Super Bowl 55 during Brady's first season in Tampa Bay. The duo had four touchdowns and combined for 336 yards in the big game, where Brady received his fifth Super Bowl MVP award.

Rob Gronkowski's retirement this offseason opens an opportunity for Fournette to get even more action.

Brady, meanwhile, makes history this fall as the oldest quarterback to start a game in the NFL. He previously said he'd retire at age 45. He hung up the helmet momentarily this summer at age 44 before changing his mind.

Last season, he led the league in passing yards, completions and touchdowns. But for Brady, excellence is a piece of cake.