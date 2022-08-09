Tom Brady: Lewis Hamilton's 'unique way of doing things' wins championships

Tom Brady and Lewis Hamilton have seven titles apiece. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the Mercedes driver appear to have built a friendship of mutual respect through a shared understanding of what it takes to be a champion.

“Anyone can have a great season," Brady said in a recent Vanity Fair profile on Hamilton. “Anyone can have five great seasons, but it’s really hard to have 10 great seasons or 15 great seasons. That takes different traits, different qualities. A lot of those come from things that have happened in your life that allow you to be motivated over a long period of time.”

Brady briefly retired this offseason before returning for his 23rd year at the helm of an NFL team. Though some speculated Hamilton would consider retiring after losing the 2022 F1 championship in a controversial December finale, he returned for his 16th season this year.

“I’m still on the mission, I’m still loving driving, I’m still being challenged by it," Hamilton, who became part of the Denver Broncos ownership group last week, said. "So I don’t really feel like I have to give it up anytime soon."

Brady and Hamilton previously answered questions about performing in each other's sports. Brady joked that he couldn't race in F1 because the helmet wouldn't fit on his head. But the future Pro Football Hall of Famer has nothing but respect for Hamilton.

“I think he’s an artist,” Brady said. “I think when he sees the racetrack, he sees it different than everyone else does. Like any great athlete, you have your unique way of doing things—everyone else looks at something one way and you look at it a different way. And you create strategies and you execute under pressure in ways that other people can’t. I just think he probably sees lines on the track no one else can see.”

The Formula 1 season resumes Aug. 26 for the Belgian Grand Prix. Hamilton is currently sixth in the driver's standings.

The Buccaneers, meanwhile, kick off the 2022 season Sept. 11 at the Dallas Cowboys.