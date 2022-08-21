Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard will miss season with torn ACL, MCL

Luke Easterling

Bucs Wire

Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Aaron Stinnie suffered a torn ACL and MCL, per multiple reports.

Stinnie suffered the injury late in the third quarter of Saturday night’s preseason loss to the Tennessee Titans, and had to be carted off the field.

A reliable veteran who started for the Bucs throughout their entire playoff run all the way to a Super Bowl win in the 2020 season, Stinnie was competing for the starting left guard spot vacated by Ali Marpet’s retirement this offseason.

This is yet another crushing blow to a Tampa Bay offensive line that’s already without Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen, due to a knee injury of his own.

With Stinnie out, expect the left guard job to fall to rookie second-round pick Luke Goedeke.