Titans projection for 2022 season

Mike Moraitis

Titans Wire

The Titans could be in for a tough season, according to one writer.

According to USA TODAY’s Nate Davis, the Titans will finish with an 8-9 record and miss the playoffs. He also has the Indianapolis Colts finishing with a 9-8 mark and winning the division.

The Titans have uncertainty surrounding their offensive line, quarterback and receiving unit heading into 2022.

However, in addition to an improved defense, Tennessee will hopefully welcome back Derrick Henry for an entire season this time around after he missed nine games in 2021.

While Tennessee’s schedule overall will be tough — especially thanks to their having to play the vastly-improved AFC West — the situation in the division remains favorable.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans should be a little better, but both will likely still remain in their respective rebuilding phases.

And, the Titans’ biggest competition for the division, the Colts, have similar issues to Tennessee and are transitioning to yet another new signal-caller.

The Titans have won four of their last five against the Colts, including both matchups in 2021.