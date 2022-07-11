Check out the Washington Commanders' 90th-anniversary patch to be worn this season

Bryan Manning

Commanders Wire

The Washington Commanders turned 90 years old Saturday.

Actually, the Commanders are just five months old, but the Washington NFL franchise did turn 90 years old this weekend and the team debuted the new 90th-anniversary patch players will wear on uniforms in 2022.

Last month, the team announced multiple ways it would celebrate 90 years as an NFL franchise, and the commemorative patch is one of the ways the team will honor the special anniversary.

Here is Washington defensive end Chase Young modeling the burgundy jersey with the 90th-anniversary patch.

Next, we see the alternate black jersey with the commemorative patch.

In addition to the commemorative patches, the Commanders will add 10 names to the “80 Greatest” list, allowing fans to vote on the 10 players. Also on the website, fans can click on the patch and it will explain the meaning behind some of the different designs on the patch.