Terry McLaurin is a top 10 wide receiver in Madden NFL 23

Bryan Manning

Commanders Wire

When the NFL offseason programs end in early June, it opens the door for those covering the NFL to create “top 10” lists at every position. Rankings are subjective, as everyone is different. One player most agree on is that Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders is the NFL’s No. 1 wideout.

From there, it gets interesting. Cooper Kupp is often a popular choice for No. 2, while any combination of Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill, Ja’Marr Chase, DeAndre Hopkins and Stefon Diggs are often next in line.

One player often left out of the top 10 is Terry McLaurin of the Washington Commanders. While most acknowledge McLaurin’s greatness, he generally falls just outside the top 10, much to the chagrin of Washington fans.

Not anymore. A new top 10 list was revealed Monday, as the popular video game Madden NFL 23 released its rankings for the wide receiver and tight end positions.

MAKING MONEY:Terry McLaurin expresses gratitude after signing new contract with Commanders

MOTIVATION:Ja'Marr Chase: Madden NFL 23 rating is 'extra motivation' for young star Bengals receiver

McLaurin scored a 91 rating, coming in at No. 9. Shockingly, Chase, Deebo Samuel and DK Metcalf all just missed the top 10.

Fortunately, this isn’t Madden NFL 90. Ratings will often change with updates. However, for McLaurin, it was nice to see him finally receive some recognition outside of Washington.

Sure, it is a video game, but it’s important to players and fans.