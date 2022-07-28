Commanders projection for 2022 season

Cameron DaSilva

Commanders Wire

The Washington Commanders are taking things in a different direction this year after acquiring Carson Wentz in a trade with the Colts, making him their new starting quarterback. It’s been a spinning carousel at that position for years, but the Commanders hope Wentz will be the one to get them over the hump and back into the playoffs for just the second time since 2016.

Unfortunately, USA TODAY’s Nate Davis (subscription required) doesn’t see that happening this year. After Washington went 7-10 last season, Davis sees the Commanders finishing with the same record in 2022.

Davis has the Commanders finishing third in the NFC East and missing the playoffs for the second year in a row.

In Davis’ predictions, The Saints are the NFC's final playoff team at 9-8, so the Commanders would miss by two games in this scenario. There’s no doubt Washington’s defense will be solid again this season, led by Chase Young — whenever he returns from his ACL injury.

But there are still major questions about the offense, particularly at quarterback.

Wentz was a big reason the Colts missed the playoffs last year, and he’ll need to prove himself in Washington this season as he tries to rebound from a difficult 2021 season. If he struggles again, the Commanders will falter.