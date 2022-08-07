Ron Rivera 'sees the progression' with quarterback Carson Wentz

Bryan Manning

Commanders Wire

It’s been an up-and-down 10 practices in training camp thus far for new Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz. The former Eagle and Colt has often missed high on his targets in practice. But, he’s also flashed his big-play ability almost every day in practice.

On Saturday, the Commanders held practice No. 10 at FedEx Field in front of many of the team’s fans. And for Wentz, it was almost a repeat of some of his earlier performances throughout camp.

Wentz missed some easy throws in the earlier portions of practice. However, he showed pinpoint accuracy on a touchdown throw to Curtis Samuel in the end zone.

He wasn’t done.

Wentz also connected on a big play down the field, flashing his amazing arm strength.

Then, he found Terry McLaurin for another score, showing touch and accuracy.

After Saturday’s practice, head coach Ron Rivera spoke to the media and was asked about Wentz.

“I see big picture, I see the progression, again he's working timing and he’s understanding concepts,” Rivera said. “It’s a different offense than what he’s played in at his two different other stops. He’s getting used to the different players. This is a different characteristic in terms of the types of wide receivers he’s throwing to, a little different from the ones he's had in the past. So it's just developing that rapport that he needs to have.”

While Wentz has been shaky throughout training camp, it’s far from a concern right now. He’s shown enough, while learning a new offense, to give the Commanders a reason to be excited. Does that mean this works out for Wentz in Washington? Of course not, but no one should be writing him off less than two into training camp.