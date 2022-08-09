Commanders fire defensive line coach Sam Mills III

Bryan Manning

Commanders Wire

The Washington Commanders have moved on from defensive line coach Sam Mills III, head coach Ron Rivera announced after Tuesday morning’s practice.

Rivera cited a "difference in philosophy" as the reason for dismissing Mills and stressed it wasn’t about the defensive line underperforming in 2021.

"I've known Sam a long time and he's a very good football coach and I really appreciate everything he's done," Rivera said. "He helped us win a division our first year and just things got tough last year, but there's some things that I felt I wanted to change."

"It's sad, I think me and Coach Sam were getting along really well," defensive end Jonathan Allen said to the media. "We were really making some progress as a defensive unit. It’s the NFL. People just gotta remember it's a great game, but a terrible business."

Assistant defensive line coach Jeff Zgonina will take over as Washington’s defensive line coach.

Zgonina played 17 years in the NFL, retiring after the 2009 season. He began his coaching career in 2013 with the Houston Texans. Zgonina also coached with the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers before the Commanders hired him in 2020.

"As a player and as a coach, either you get fired or you get traded or whatever, on both levels, it's always hard," Zgonina said of replacing Mills. "Because he is a friend, he always will be a friend. I've known him almost his whole life because I played with his dad. So it is hard, but also I have a job to do as he had a job to do and it's gotta keep moving forward."

Mills began his coaching career in 2005 with the Carolina Panthers, where his father, Sam, was a star linebacker, who was posthumously inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday. Mills III was with the Panthers from 2005-19 in different roles, including all nine of Rivera’s seasons as head coach in Carolina.

The timing is odd for a coaching change. Coaching changes usually occur early in the offseason. Allen noted how, entering his sixth year in the NFL, he's learned to "expect the unexpected."

"I think the timing was very surprising, but at the end of the day, it's not my job to worry about that," he said. "My job is to play football and that's what I'm going to do. We have the utmost faith in Coach Rivera."

Victoria Hernandez contributed to this story for USA TODAY Sports+.