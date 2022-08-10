Daily Sports Smile: Washington Commanders welcome young cancer survivor to practice

The Washington Commanders benched Chase Young Saturday, but the standout defensive end wasn't complaining.

His replacement was 11-year-old Josiah Desper, who took Young's place on the defensive line for the team's open practice at FedEx Field. Desper is a cancer survivor, who was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

The Commanders welcomed Desper into the team locker room before the game where head coach Ron Rivera introduced him, revealing Desper has dreams of being a defensive lineman.

"We want to make sure you feel like you're part of it," Rivera said.

Young presented the boy with a custom jersey featuring his own No. 99. Desper's face lit up with a bright smile.

When Desper was in the middle of his cancer treatments, he also had a special day with the NHL's Washington Capitals in 2018. The event was memorable not only because it was his first time skating, but he got to spend it with hockey legend Alex Ovechkin.

As for Young, his 2021 campaign was cut short when he tore his ACL in November. He's expected to miss the beginning of the year as he enters his third season in the NFL. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in his rookie year in 2020 when he had 44 tackles and 7.5 sacks.

The Commanders open the season Sept. 11 hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars.