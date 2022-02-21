Daily Sports Smile: Vancouver Canucks hold special Top Dog race at Rogers Arena

The Vancouver Canucks had some special guests in the building for their home game against the Anaheim Ducks.

On Saturday, the Canucks welcomed six dogs to compete in the ultimate race. The dogs belonged to players on the active roster.

The race featured adorable dogs Delilah Demko (goalie Thatcher Demko), Gus Horvat (foward Bo Horvat), Pippa Poolman (defenseman Tucker Poolman), Sasha Motte (foward Tyler Motte) and Coolie and Milo Boeser (forward Brock Boeser).

The Canucks highlighted each contestant before the festivities.

Delilah Demko loves cream cheese and hanging with family. Sasha Motte enjoys long walks on the beach. Pippa Poolman enjoys boat rides in style and Gus Horvat enjoys a special nap. As for Coolie and Milo, they love making new friends.

The Canucks held the race during intermission. The course was straightforward as the first dog to traverse the ice was declared the winner.

Delilah Demko got off to a great start and grabbed the early lead. However, Milo Boeser wouldn’t be denied victory. Milo surged ahead with a late push and crossed the finish line.

The home crowd celebrated the great race. Afterwards, the dogs all played together on the ice and had some fun.

The Canucks fell 7-4 to the Ducks. They own a 23-22-6 overall record and are sixth in the Pacific Division.