Daily Sports Smile: NHL fans embrace goalie Andrew 'The Hamburglar' Hammond with hamburgers on the ice

Montreal Canadiens goalie Andrew Hammond has quite the history with the Ottawa Senators. On Saturday, the NHL goalie returned to play against his former team and was welcomed with a warm embrace.

Nicknamed “The Hamburglar,” Hammond became a fan favorite with the organization. He spent four seasons with the Senators and led them to the NHL playoffs. The Senators played a special video package for Hammond during the game.

The Canadiens won 2-1 over the Senators. Hammond made 26 saves en route to the Canadiens 13th victory of the season.

“I have no animosity or anything like that towards (the Senators),” Hammond said after the game. “I think anytime it’s natural, when you are playing one of your favorite teams, that you want to win. Obviously, I’m very happy that we were able to do that tonight.”

The win was another special moment. Since leaving the Senators, Hammond bounced around the NHL and in the American Hockey League (AHL). The Canadiens acquired him in a trade with the Minnesota Wild.

On Feb. 20, Hammond played in his first NHL game since the 2018 season. His experience has sparked the Canadiens amid a disappointing campaign.

“It’s not luck that he is back here,” Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said earlier this season. “Sometimes a lot of guys might just give up and to see a guy stick with it, to get an opportunity 3 1/2 years after his last start in the NHL and play the way he did, gave our team a chance to win, it's much respect to him.”

In two games, Hammond has 56 saves. He owns an 1.44 goals against average and the Canadiens have won both his starts.