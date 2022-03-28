Daily Sports Smile: Kids, adults achieve dreams at Canadian Blind Hockey Tournament

It's the fastest game on ice but played by athletes with 10% vision or less.

Canadian Blind Hockey, a charity that gives blind or partially sighted individuals the chance to learn and play hockey, held its annual blind hockey tournament this weekend in Toronto.

The three-day event features children, youth, low-vision development, open and select divisions. The Canadian National Blind Hockey Tournament is the largest event of the season for the parasport of blind hockey, according to the charity's website. The tournament has been held each year since 2013.

Former Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Frank Corrado attended the event Saturday and posed with players on the ice.

"This was an incredible event to be a part of," Corrado wrote on Twitter. "The talent and ability these players have should be seen by everyone. They are incredible athletes who deserve to compete at the Paralympic Games."

The Ice Owls won the Open Division Championship Sunday.

The charity also said it held the first girls' and women's blind hockey games during the Friday portion of its tournament.

According to the charity, the parasport of blind hockey is played by athletes whose level of vision ranges from legally blind — which is approximately 10% vision — to completely blind. Players use an adapted puck that makes noise and is bigger than a traditional puck.

Canadian Blind Hockey also offers introductory sessions, development camps, regional and national competitions, according to its website.

According to its mission statement, the charity works to provide opportunities to all blind or partially sighted Canadians to "participate in the parasport of Blind Hockey from the pond to the podium."