Daily Sports Smile: Championship hockey team powered by captain who daylights as school teacher

In addition to being the Premier Hockey Federation's all-time leading scorer and a founding member of the league, Boston Pride forward Jillian Dempsey is now a three-time PHF champion.

She's also a fifth grade teacher.

Dempsey, who attended and played hockey at Harvard, tallied a goal and assist as the Boston Pride edged top-seeded Connecticut Whale in Wesley Chapel, Fla Monday.

“Jillian is the heart and soul of this team and she has been for a long time," Pride coach Paul Mara told The Boston Globe. "She is an ultimate warrior, ultimate leader, ultimate professional. She’s an awesome person. She’s the kind of person you want to emulate, both on the ice and in life. She plays hockey the right way and lives life the right way.”

By Tuesday morning, however, Dempsey returned to her job teaching fifth-graders at Arthur T. Cummings Elementary in Winthrop, Mass. A large percentage of PHF players work second jobs.

When the Pride played in the bubble last season, Dempsey held remote classes from her hotel room between playing games. A USA Hockey Mike Eruzione jersey hung above her laptop.

Dempsey joined the Pride's roster when the league, then known as the National Women's Hockey League, began play in 2015. The Pride won championships in 2016, 2021 and now 2022. They are the only team in the league's history to win back-to-back titles.

Dempsey scored the first goal in Monday's championship game and dished the helper on the tying goal in the third period. The Pride took the lead 20 seconds later and added an empty-netter in the final moments.