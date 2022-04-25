Daily Sports Smile: Hockey siblings share special moment before NHL game

Cameras captured a meaningful moment between a pair of hockey siblings Saturday.

Just before the Boston Bruins and New York Rangers dropped the puck at TD Garden in Boston, Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy skated over to the Rangers' bench to acknowledge his older sibling.

McAvoy shared a fist bump with his older sister, Kayla, who is an intern with the Rangers' strength and conditioning department. The Rangers allowed Kayla to travel to Boston for their two games at TD Garden this season, ESPN reported.

After the game, which the Bruins won 3-1, Kayla posted to her Instagram story to thank those who reached out after the moment was broadcast.

"My head is still spinning from this," Kayla wrote, adding the moment "meant so much to my family."

Kayla also wrote a touching note to women who work in sports or who have desire to work in the industry.

"To all the girls and women who work in or want to work in sports, never let anyone try to discredit your passion and hard work because of your gender, last name, or anything else. Keep your focus where it matters and do your best every day.

"You deserve to be where you are and you can accomplish anything you set your mind to."