Daily Sports Smile: Anaheim Ducks prospect attends camp three days after final cancer treatment

The Anaheim Ducks had reason to celebrate this week, and it wasn't just because of their free-agent signings.

Ducks prospect Will Francis arrived at the team's development camp Wednesday after spending the last 2 1/2 years undergoing chemotherapy treatment for leukemia.

Francis finished his final chemo treatment just three days before camp started.

With Francis in attendance, Ducks head coach Dallas Eakins addressed the prospects and paid tribute to the 20-year-old defenseman, who played college hockey at Minnesota-Duluth and was Anaheim's sixth-round pick in 2019.

"For 848 days," Eakins said, "he had to handle hard weather. He had to be disciplined. He had to fight. So when we think about having a hard day, Will Francis knows what a hard day is. We talk about passion. Not only did this almost take his passion away, it almost took his life.

"So Will Francis, he's the hardest in this room."

A video posted to the Ducks' Twitter account shows Francis ringing the bell at Fairview Masonic Children's Hospital in Minnesota, signifying Francis' completion of 2 1/2 years of treatment.

All the prospects, coaches and team staff in the room stood and gave Francis a long ovation.

Francis will likely make his professional debut with one of the Ducks' minor-league affiliates this season. The Ducks' development camp runs through Sunday.